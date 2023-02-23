Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Up 7.2%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.20. 996,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,127,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

