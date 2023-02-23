Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $334.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $397.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

