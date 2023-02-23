Neo Price Reaches $13.15 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Neo has a market capitalization of $927.63 million and approximately $147.45 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $13.15 or 0.00054585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Neo Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
