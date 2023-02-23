NEA Management Company LLC Takes Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,523,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,000. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 9.42% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,126,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 2,975,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,546,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 913,242 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 307,726 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 698.9% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 830,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 726,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XFOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

Insider Activity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864. 95.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.50. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.