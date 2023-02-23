NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBTB. Raymond James started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. 219,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

