Navcoin Price Tops $0.0535 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $1,258.20 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00223103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00107926 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00056522 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,563,117 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.