Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,051 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after buying an additional 919,378 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,494,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.