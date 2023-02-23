Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,593 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

