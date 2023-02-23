Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $661,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

