Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 788 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.