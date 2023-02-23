Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.82.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

