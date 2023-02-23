Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,056 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQH opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

