Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 145 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,567.36 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,438.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,360.66. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

