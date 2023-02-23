National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE NHI opened at $53.91 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.