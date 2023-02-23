National Bankshares Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$46.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 4.6 %

GIL traded up C$1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.90. 354,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,165. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$33.83 and a one year high of C$50.45.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.