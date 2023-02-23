MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRGGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 26798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.98.

The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MYR Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Trading Up 18.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

