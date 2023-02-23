MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 26798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.98.

The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYR Group Trading Up 18.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MYR Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.