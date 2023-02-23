MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Shares of MYRG opened at $97.98 on Thursday. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08.
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
