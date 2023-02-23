MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of MYRG opened at $97.98 on Thursday. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MYR Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after buying an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after buying an additional 129,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

