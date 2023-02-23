MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $102.03.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after buying an additional 128,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

