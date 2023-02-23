MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.
MYR Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $102.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYR Group (MYRG)
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.