M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Increases Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $18.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average of $167.05. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

