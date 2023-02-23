MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Position Cut by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $133.63 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

