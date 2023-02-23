MovieBloc One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.89 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $58.79 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00425578 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.76 or 0.28191071 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

