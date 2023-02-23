Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 626.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 399,513 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,133 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $264.11 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.