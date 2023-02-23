Morgan Stanley Raises Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target to $18.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

OLK stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

