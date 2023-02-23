Morgan Stanley Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $20.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMBL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bumble by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bumble by 305.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter worth about $15,445,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bumble by 332.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 690,600 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

