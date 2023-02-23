MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 23,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 117,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

