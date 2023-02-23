Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.45 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $288.90 million and $15.45 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00057325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00027909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 582,003,611 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

