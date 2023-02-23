Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-to-high single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.67.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $294.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

