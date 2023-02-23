Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

