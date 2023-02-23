Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 215,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -185.37%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

