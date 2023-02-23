Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -185.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

