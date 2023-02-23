Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $348.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $348.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $294.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.94 and its 200 day moving average is $327.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.