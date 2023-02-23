Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) CFO Michael B. Lucareli Sells 13,379 Shares

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

