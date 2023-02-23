Mizuho Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $246.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $235.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.35.

NYSE ESS opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.44. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $476,588,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

