Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

MBPFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Investec initiated coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

