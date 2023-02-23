Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.74 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 3,872,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,197. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 330,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 111,643 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.