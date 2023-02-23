Miller Investment Management LP Has $6.32 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises approximately 1.3% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.24. 255,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

