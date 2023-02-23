Miller Investment Management LP Has $2.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Miller Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.03. 822,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,054. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

