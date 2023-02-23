Miller Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 1,596 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,615,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after buying an additional 960,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

