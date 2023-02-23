Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $713.71

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 713.71 ($8.59) and traded as low as GBX 702 ($8.45). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 704 ($8.48), with a volume of 35,649 shares traded.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 713.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 705.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £467.32 million, a P/E ratio of 533.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider David Kidd bought 7,500 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 737 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £55,275 ($66,564.31). 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

