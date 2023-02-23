MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.92 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGPI traded up $5.26 on Thursday, hitting $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,384. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.90. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.93.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,351,010.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $567,467. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

