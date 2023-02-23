MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 27,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 25,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $516.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 39.41%.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

