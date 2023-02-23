Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.
Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
