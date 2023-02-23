Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.