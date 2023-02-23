MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLNK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of MeridianLink from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $209,163.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,598.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLNK opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.25 and a beta of 0.72. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

