Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 6.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. 9,606,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 13,332,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,630,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

