McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $103.60. 96,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 687.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 409,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

