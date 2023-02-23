McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. This is a boost from McGrath’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
McGrath Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.
About McGrath
