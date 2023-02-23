McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $268.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

