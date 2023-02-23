Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Trading Down 10.4%

Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. 152,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.32.
Maya Gold and Silver Company Profile
Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
