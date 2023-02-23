Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE MAXR opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

