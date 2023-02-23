Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Loop Capital

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.
MTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.
Matterport Stock Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 3,392,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,345. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $942.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 2,055.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Matterport by 404.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.