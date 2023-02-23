Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Loop Capital

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 3,392,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,345. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $942.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 2,055.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Matterport by 404.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.